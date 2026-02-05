Cipla's 'Win Over Weight' Campaign Targets Obesity Stigma with Empathy

Cipla Limited has introduced a new initiative designed to transform how India perceives obesity. The 'Win Over Weight' campaign, launched on February 5, seeks to replace weight-focused stigma with a focus on health, mobility, and quality of life improvements.

Stressing the importance of timely medical consultation, the campaign aims to educate the public about obesity as a significant health priority rather than a personal shortcoming. By sharing relatable stories and practical information, it shows how structured medical and lifestyle interventions can empower individuals on their health journeys.

A Cipla spokesperson highlighted that obesity remains misunderstood and often addressed too late. By shifting the dialogue from stigma to science, the campaign aspires to foster early action and normalizes medical support, reinforcing Cipla's dedication to empathetic, credible healthcare solutions. The initiative is also backed by Saatchi & Saatchi India to create narratives resonating with people's everyday experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)