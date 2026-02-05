Cipla Launches 'Win Over Weight': Transforming Obesity Care Narrative in India

Cipla Limited, a renowned pharmaceutical company, has unveiled its latest campaign, 'Win Over Weight', aiming to transform how obesity is understood and addressed across India.

The initiative emphasizes the need for sustainable weight management and brings medical consultation into the spotlight as a proactive approach to maintaining health.

By debunking misconceptions and advocating for informed decisions, the campaign aspires to shift the dialogue on obesity from one of stigma to one centered on science and empathetic care.

