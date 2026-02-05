Left Menu

Cipla Launches 'Win Over Weight': Transforming Obesity Care Narrative in India

Cipla Limited has introduced 'Win Over Weight', a campaign aimed at shifting perceptions on obesity in India. It advocates viewing weight management as a sustainable health goal rather than a failure, encouraging medical consultation for effective results. The campaign seeks to change the discussion from stigma to science-driven health solutions.

Updated: 05-02-2026 14:39 IST
Cipla Limited, a renowned pharmaceutical company, has unveiled its latest campaign, 'Win Over Weight', aiming to transform how obesity is understood and addressed across India.

The initiative emphasizes the need for sustainable weight management and brings medical consultation into the spotlight as a proactive approach to maintaining health.

By debunking misconceptions and advocating for informed decisions, the campaign aspires to shift the dialogue on obesity from one of stigma to one centered on science and empathetic care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

