Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact Poised for Significant Progress

India and the US are set to finalize the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement, which will see US tariffs on Indian goods reduced to 18%. The agreement is expected to be signed in March, with no investment commitments involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:41 IST
India-US Trade Pact Poised for Significant Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, India and the United States are gearing up to finalize and sign the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The joint statement is anticipated within the next four to five days.

This pivotal step will lead to the reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods from the current 25% to 18%, marking a significant relief for Indian exporters. Currently, Indian products attract a 25% reciprocal tariff, along with an additional 25% due to purchases of Russian crude oil.

According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, a comprehensive legal agreement is expected to be signed by mid-March, building on the joint statement. This agreement will see India reduce tariffs on specific US goods while confirming the absence of any investment obligations in the pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GVSAP and Biocytogen Boost India's Biopharma Innovation with Expanded Collaboration

GVSAP and Biocytogen Boost India's Biopharma Innovation with Expanded Collab...

 India
2
TriNano Technologies Unveils Solar Game-Changer at National Startup Day

TriNano Technologies Unveils Solar Game-Changer at National Startup Day

 India
3
EU Greenlights €3 Billion German Cleantech Boost

EU Greenlights €3 Billion German Cleantech Boost

 Germany
4
West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controver...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026