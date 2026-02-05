Left Menu

Odisha Family's Plea for Missing Merchant Navy Official

Updated: 05-02-2026 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A merchant navy official from Odisha has allegedly gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel near Mauritius, sparking pleas for intervention from his family. Identified as Sarthak Mahapatra, he was last in contact with his family on February 2, before vanishing on the high seas.

His mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, has reached out to both central and state authorities, seeking urgent action. She expressed her distress and called for a transparent investigation, including access to CCTV footage and updates on his personal belongings.

The Odisha government has engaged with officials in New Delhi to inquire into the incident, as the family continues its appeals to high-ranking officials, including the prime minister, for rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

