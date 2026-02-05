Left Menu

New Search Begins for SAIL's Next CMD

The Public Enterprises Selection Board is seeking applications for the Chairman and Managing Director post at the Steel Authority of India Ltd. Current CMD, Amarendu Prakash, will vacate the position in April 2026. Candidates from sectors like finance and armed forces with relevant experience are encouraged to apply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:29 IST
New Search Begins for SAIL's Next CMD
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has announced the hunt for a new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), with the position set to become available when current CMD Amarendu Prakash's term ends in April 2026.

SAIL, the largest public sector steel producer in the country, requires its new leader to possess substantial experience, particularly in finance, business development, production, operations, marketing, or project management within a reputable large organization.

Eligible candidates from public sector undertakings and armed forces who meet the criteria are invited to apply for what promises to be a pivotal role in India's steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

 Global
2
Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

 Global
3
Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

 Global
4
Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026