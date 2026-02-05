New Search Begins for SAIL's Next CMD
The Public Enterprises Selection Board is seeking applications for the Chairman and Managing Director post at the Steel Authority of India Ltd. Current CMD, Amarendu Prakash, will vacate the position in April 2026. Candidates from sectors like finance and armed forces with relevant experience are encouraged to apply.
The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has announced the hunt for a new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), with the position set to become available when current CMD Amarendu Prakash's term ends in April 2026.
SAIL, the largest public sector steel producer in the country, requires its new leader to possess substantial experience, particularly in finance, business development, production, operations, marketing, or project management within a reputable large organization.
Eligible candidates from public sector undertakings and armed forces who meet the criteria are invited to apply for what promises to be a pivotal role in India's steel industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
