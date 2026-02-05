Punjab-Alberta Talks: A New Era of Economic Bridging
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and a Canadian delegation discussed strengthening economic ties between Punjab and Alberta. The meeting highlighted investment opportunities, focusing on technology and innovation as key areas of collaboration. Punjab is committed to fostering sustainable development and long-term international partnerships.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema engaged in significant discussions with a Canadian delegation led by Rajan Sawhney, Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations. The objective was to enhance international cooperation and boost economic ties between Punjab and Alberta.
During the meeting, Punjab's officials presented a comprehensive overview of the state's investment landscape, emphasizing its industry-friendly business environment. The Canadian side expressed keen interest in understanding Punjab's operational strategy through Invest Punjab.
Technology and innovation were underscored as pivotal sectors for bilateral collaboration. Cheema reiterated Punjab's dedication to forming enduring international partnerships focused on sustainable development and prosperity, aiming to create mutual value and innovation-driven economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Turmoil: Technology Stocks and Bitcoin Lead Global Sell-off
Ola Electric Surpasses Tesla: Leading Innovation in Dry Electrode Battery Technology
Ramaphosa hails SARS as ‘engine room’ of the state, credits innovation for trust and growth
India Revamps Startup Recognition to Boost Innovation Landscape
GVSAP and Biocytogen Boost India's Biopharma Innovation with Expanded Collaboration