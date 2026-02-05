Punjab-Alberta Talks: A New Era of Economic Bridging

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema engaged in significant discussions with a Canadian delegation led by Rajan Sawhney, Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations. The objective was to enhance international cooperation and boost economic ties between Punjab and Alberta.

During the meeting, Punjab's officials presented a comprehensive overview of the state's investment landscape, emphasizing its industry-friendly business environment. The Canadian side expressed keen interest in understanding Punjab's operational strategy through Invest Punjab.

Technology and innovation were underscored as pivotal sectors for bilateral collaboration. Cheema reiterated Punjab's dedication to forming enduring international partnerships focused on sustainable development and prosperity, aiming to create mutual value and innovation-driven economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)