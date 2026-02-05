Pakistan and Uzbekistan Forge Stronger Ties with 28 New Agreements

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have embarked on a journey to strengthen their bilateral relations, as demonstrated by the signing of 28 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding. These accords aim to enhance cooperation across a variety of sectors and set an ambitious target to increase trade volume to USD 2 billion in the coming five years.

This significant development unfolded during a ceremonial visit by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was received with high honors by Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two leaders focused on numerous collaborative endeavors, ranging from defence, agriculture, and mining to disaster management and drug trafficking prevention.

President Mirziyoyev's visit also highlighted educational and cultural recognition, with honorary degrees awarded to him by the National University of Science and Technology and an official acknowledgment from Global Industrial & Defence Solutions. These events reflect the deepening ties between the two nations eager to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation.

