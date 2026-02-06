Dollar Climbs Amid Market Volatility and BoE Decision

The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, driven by newfound volatility in the stock market and a sharp decline of the British pound after the Bank of England narrowly voted to maintain UK interest rates. Investors, responding to increased risk aversion and assessing U.S. corporate earnings which are halfway through, found stability in the greenback. However, the dollar remained largely range-bound following mixed U.S. labor data, including a rise in jobless claims and low job openings recorded for December.

Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, highlighted the dollar's uncertain trajectory, pondering if it would continue sideways or experience a deeper bounce, given persistent inflation and a robust economy. He commented on expectations for economic data as Kevin Warsh gets ready to assume the role of the next Federal Reserve chair, contingent on his confirmation amidst political inquiries concerning current Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The market turbulence extended beyond currencies, with drastic movements in commodities and tech stocks. Gold and silver experienced heightened volatility, with silver seeing a steep drop, while the Nasdaq faced its biggest decline since October, spurred by Google's spending plans and a shift in the software sector's dynamic due to advancements in AI. Cryptocurrency markets also faced setbacks, with Bitcoin experiencing its sharpest fall in nearly a year.

