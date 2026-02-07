Left Menu

Reliance Consumer Products Expands Global Footprint with Goodness Group Stake Acquisition

Reliance Consumer Products Limited has acquired a majority stake in Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd, marking its entry into the Australian market. This strategic partnership aims to promote Goodness Group's beverage brands, like Nexba and PACE, across India and other markets, enhancing RCPL's global presence in the FMCG sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:52 IST
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods division of Reliance Industries, has announced its recent acquisition of a majority stake in Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd, an Australian company. This strategic move signifies RCPL's debut in the Australian market and boosts its global expansion plans.

The acquisition includes the 'Better-For-You' beverage line, which RCPL plans to introduce into Indian and other new markets. Notably, Goodness Group's leading beverage brands, Nexba and the hydration-focused PACE, created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, will be promoted robustly.

This expansion aligns with RCPL's ambition to establish a leading health-oriented beverage portfolio, reinforcing its position as a prominent global FMCG player originating from India. Troy Douglas, the Founder of Goodness Group, expressed optimism about RCPL's inclusion in their growth, as they aim to capture 50 Western markets in the coming five years.

