Reliance Consumer Products Expands Global Footprint with Goodness Group Stake Acquisition

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods division of Reliance Industries, has announced its recent acquisition of a majority stake in Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd, an Australian company. This strategic move signifies RCPL's debut in the Australian market and boosts its global expansion plans.

The acquisition includes the 'Better-For-You' beverage line, which RCPL plans to introduce into Indian and other new markets. Notably, Goodness Group's leading beverage brands, Nexba and the hydration-focused PACE, created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, will be promoted robustly.

This expansion aligns with RCPL's ambition to establish a leading health-oriented beverage portfolio, reinforcing its position as a prominent global FMCG player originating from India. Troy Douglas, the Founder of Goodness Group, expressed optimism about RCPL's inclusion in their growth, as they aim to capture 50 Western markets in the coming five years.

