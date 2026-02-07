Poland Reopens Airports Amid End of NATO Operations

Poland's Lublin and Rzeszow airports resumed operations on Saturday following the conclusion of NATO military aviation activities in Polish airspace, which were initiated due to Russian attacks on Ukraine. The Polish army confirmed no breach of airspace occurred during these operations.

A post on social media platform X thanked NATO and the German air force for their crucial role in maintaining safety in Polish skies. The Polish army's operational command stated that military aviation activities, linked to Russia's assault on Ukraine, had been finalized, allowing ground-based air defense and radar systems to return to routine operations.

Additionally, Ukraine reported substantial air strikes targeting its energy infrastructure. The airports temporarily paused services as a precautionary measure due to their proximity to the Ukrainian border, ensuring regional airspace protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)