Revitalizing Traditional Indian Diets: A Plant-Forward Health Revolution

Highlighting the shift from fast-food culture to traditional plant-forward diets, entrepreneur Gagan Dhawan advocates for whole food veganism. Studies support its health benefits over processed vegan options, noting its economic efficiency and environmental sustainability as key motivations for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:07 IST
From Heavy Diets to Conscious Eating; Gagan Dhawan on Rethinking Nutrition Through a Plant-Based Lens. Image Credit: ANI
  India

Indian cuisine, known for its rich plant-forward heritage, is witnessing a shift back to traditional eating patterns. However, modernization, marked by fast food habits, has overshadowed this culinary tradition, raising health concerns.

Entrepreneur and wellness advocate Gagan Dhawan emphasizes the scientifically supported benefits of vegan diets, long-reflected in Indian culture, to combat lifestyle diseases. He advocates for a whole food, plant-based approach over trendy diets, aligning with emerging research that highlights its efficacy in reducing medication reliance and reversing health conditions like hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Dhawan highlights not only health benefits but also cost-effectiveness and environmental impacts of whole food vegan diets, challenging misconceptions about veganism's expense and nutrition. He sees dietary change as a gradual, sustainable shift rather than drastic disruption, urging choices that align with personal and planetary well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

