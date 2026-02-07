Indian Gems and Diamonds: A Zero-Duty Breakthrough in the US Market
The Indian gem jewellery industry celebrates the zero-duty access for diamonds and coloured gemstones to the US under a new Interim Agreement, boosting a sector that saw a sharp drop in exports. The agreement also reduces jewellery duties, building stronger international competitiveness for India's gems and diamonds.
The Indian gem jewellery industry is celebrating a game-changing announcement: zero-duty access for diamonds and coloured gemstones to the US, under a new Interim Agreement. Industry leaders consider this a pivotal moment that will rejuvenate a sector recently hit by a drastic fall in exports.
GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali expressed delight at the development, which follows a tough year where exports to the US—India's largest market—fell by over 60%. The framework aims to enhance India's export competitiveness in the gems and diamonds sector, while still imposing an 18% tariff on jewellery.
Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, stated that the breakthrough will bolster global competitiveness, profit margins, and international access. The zero-duty terms are expected to stimulate exports and job creation, empowering small and medium enterprises across India.
