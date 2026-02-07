Sailing Toward Skillful Seas: Empowering Youth for Maritime Future

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the pivotal role of skill development in India's maritime sector during an interaction with students in Mumbai. The event, organized by the Vadhvan Port Project Ltd, celebrated local youth engaged in its comprehensive skilling program.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between VPPL and Maharashtra's Directorate of Vocational Education and Training to offer short-term skill courses. These courses, under the PM-SETU scheme, aim to provide free training to students from 44 villages in the Vadhvan region, enhancing their employability in maritime industries.

With a significant investment of Rs 76,200 crore in an all-weather port at Vadhvan, the initiative underscores the government's commitment to building a future-ready India by equipping the next generation with necessary skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)