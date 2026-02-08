Gaurav's wife Elizabeth gathered various info surrounding India, used to give reports to Pak national Ali Sheikh: Himanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Gaurav's wife Elizabeth gathered various info surrounding India, used to give reports to Pak national Ali Sheikh: Himanta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam govt will seek cancellation of OCI/VISA of Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth Colburn as her presence is detrimental to India: Himanta.
Cong MP Gaurav most vulnerable politician in India; his all movements in 10-day stay in 2013 photographed, recorded in Pakistan: Himanta.
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi did not mention about his wife's Pakistani bank account in election affidavit: Assam CM.
Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth used to visit Pakistan only through Attari border to keep it low key, never went there by flight: Himanta.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth very close to Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, alleges Assam CM at press conference in Guwahati.