Left Menu

Liquor Revenue Booms in Jammu & Kashmir: No New Wine Shops Yet

The Jammu and Kashmir government has generated Rs 2,152 crore in liquor shop revenue over two years, with Jammu contributing the majority. No new wine shops will open in 2026-27. All licences are issued to J&K domiciles as per the J&K Excise Act, 1958, and current Excise Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:32 IST
Liquor Revenue Booms in Jammu & Kashmir: No New Wine Shops Yet
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has reported a substantial increase in revenue from the auction of liquor shops, amassing approximately Rs 2,152 crore over the last two financial years. Official data highlights that 2023-24 saw revenues of Rs 1,03,462.49 lakh, while 2024-25 amounted to Rs 1,11,816.07 lakh.

Jammu emerged as the principal contributor, accounting for Rs 1,96,830.06 lakh over the two periods, compared to Kashmir's Rs 18,448.50 lakh. The government has clarified there are no intentions to approve new wine shops in the fiscal year 2026-27, focusing instead on maximizing current operations.

District-specific details reveal significant earnings from established liquor outlets. In Jammu district, the figures rose from Rs 48,350.15 lakh in 2023-24 to Rs 50,913.93 lakh the following year. Srinagar in Kashmir saw revenues increase from Rs 5,489.67 lakh to Rs 6,557.66 lakh. Licences are strictly allocated to domiciles under the J&K Excise Act, 1958.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrifying Showdown: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan

Electrifying Showdown: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan

 India
2
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
3
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
4
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026