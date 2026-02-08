Liquor Revenue Booms in Jammu & Kashmir: No New Wine Shops Yet

The Jammu and Kashmir government has reported a substantial increase in revenue from the auction of liquor shops, amassing approximately Rs 2,152 crore over the last two financial years. Official data highlights that 2023-24 saw revenues of Rs 1,03,462.49 lakh, while 2024-25 amounted to Rs 1,11,816.07 lakh.

Jammu emerged as the principal contributor, accounting for Rs 1,96,830.06 lakh over the two periods, compared to Kashmir's Rs 18,448.50 lakh. The government has clarified there are no intentions to approve new wine shops in the fiscal year 2026-27, focusing instead on maximizing current operations.

District-specific details reveal significant earnings from established liquor outlets. In Jammu district, the figures rose from Rs 48,350.15 lakh in 2023-24 to Rs 50,913.93 lakh the following year. Srinagar in Kashmir saw revenues increase from Rs 5,489.67 lakh to Rs 6,557.66 lakh. Licences are strictly allocated to domiciles under the J&K Excise Act, 1958.

(With inputs from agencies.)