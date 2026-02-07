Left Menu

Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the state government's achievement of generating Rs 26,683 crore in revenue over the past three years. The acquisition and enhancement of the Wildflower Hall Hotel and increased hydropower project royalties have been pivotal in boosting the state's financial standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:52 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed that Himachal Pradesh has generated Rs 26,683 crore in revenue from its resources over the past three years.

The acquisition of the Wildflower Hall Hotel has brought a financial benefit of Rs 401 crore, with an expected annual income of Rs 20 crore. Additionally, royalty changes in the Karcham-Wangtoo Hydropower Project, from 12% to 18%, are set to provide an extra Rs 150 crore annually.

The declarations were made on the second day of the MLA Priority Meetings involving MLAs from Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, underlining the state government's successful revenue strategies.

