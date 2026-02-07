Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed that Himachal Pradesh has generated Rs 26,683 crore in revenue from its resources over the past three years.

The acquisition of the Wildflower Hall Hotel has brought a financial benefit of Rs 401 crore, with an expected annual income of Rs 20 crore. Additionally, royalty changes in the Karcham-Wangtoo Hydropower Project, from 12% to 18%, are set to provide an extra Rs 150 crore annually.

The declarations were made on the second day of the MLA Priority Meetings involving MLAs from Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, underlining the state government's successful revenue strategies.