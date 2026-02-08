Left Menu

Struggling to Survive: Ukrainian Businesses Battle Power Outages

Ukrainian businesses are grappling with challenges brought on by Russia's bombing campaign targeting the country's energy grid. Power outages have forced businesses to rely on costly generators, leading to increased operational costs and decreased profitability. Despite hardships, many businesses continue to serve their communities amidst plunging temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:50 IST
  • Ukraine

In Kyiv's historic Podil district, the Spelta bakery-bistro becomes a symbol of resilience as Ukrainian businesses combat the challenges of power outages. Owner Olha Hrynchuk, 28, along with baker Oleksandr Kutsenko, faces the constant struggle of keeping the bakery running amid frequent blackouts caused by Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The cost of operating generators and other issues, such as labor shortages and complicated logistics, add pressure on businesses already affected by the ongoing war. Olha Nasonova highlights the bleak situation the restaurant industry faces, with small establishments bearing the brunt of unexpected freezing conditions and energy crises.

Despite financial and logistical challenges, businesses open their doors to provide a sanctuary for the community as Ukraine battles plunging temperatures. Initiatives like 'Points of Invincibility' offer free electricity and warmth, providing relief during curfew hours. For many, like Tetiana Abramova of Rito Group, the ultimate aim is survival amid rising operational costs and declining customer numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

