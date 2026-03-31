EU Solidarity in Kyiv: Commemorating Bucha and Seeking Justice

The European Union's leading diplomat, Kaja Kallas, accompanied by several EU foreign ministers, made a significant visit to Kyiv on Tuesday. The trip marked the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, a pivotal moment that unveiled the horrors attributed to Russian troops during their occupation, where over 400 civilians were reportedly killed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlighted the importance of this visit, emphasizing that the European presence is a testament to the pursuit of justice for the atrocities committed. While Europe solidifies its backing of Ukraine, internal tensions arise, notably with Hungary blocking a significant EU loan and impeding Ukraine's EU accession talks.

The Ukrainian government seeks to leverage this high-profile visit to rally support for increased accountability and the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Despite the legal ambitions, Moscow adamantly opposes the tribunal, casting any supporting nation as adversarial.

(With inputs from agencies.)