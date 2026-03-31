EU Diplomatic Show of Support in Kyiv: Marking Bucha's Tragic Anniversary

The European Union's prominent figures, including chief diplomat Kaja Kallas and several foreign ministers, have arrived in Kyiv to mark the fourth anniversary of the harrowing Bucha massacre. Their visit underscores the EU's solidarity with Ukraine while internal discord over blocked EU aid persists.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warmly received the EU delegates, emphasizing that the notable European presence in Kyiv signals a relentless pursuit of justice for the atrocities committed by Russian forces.

Kallas, posting on the Telegram messaging platform, stressed the crucial nature of holding Russia accountable for its crimes. As Ukraine observes this solemn anniversary, the EU's visit reinforces efforts to achieve comprehensive accountability, crucial for restoring justice across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)