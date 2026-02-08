Chennai Airport Clears Flights After Fog Delays

On Sunday, flight operations at Chennai Airport returned to normal after heavy fog created low visibility, leading to several flight diversions and delays, including an international flight. Officials reported that moderate to dense fog initially hampered visibility at the city airport.

Chennai Airport confirmed on social media that flights were running on schedule after visibility improved. Passengers were urged to contact their airlines for flight updates as operations normalized.

The earlier flight disruptions were due to fog formation resulting from high humidity, calm winds, and low night-time temperatures. Two flights from Kuala Lumpur and Hyderabad were redirected to Tiruchirappalli, and another private service returned to Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)