Air China Reconnects Beijing to Pyongyang: Flights Resume

Air China, China's primary airline, has announced the resumption of flights between Beijing and Pyongyang, as reported by state media outlet CCTV on Monday. This development highlights renewed transportation connectivity between China and North Korea.

Beginning on March 30, Air China will offer weekly flights on this route, in a move corroborated by a Reuters report that cited information from a co-founder of the tour operator Young Pioneer Tours. The decision to reinstate flights aligns with the recent reopening of passenger train services between the two capitals.

This restoration of air travel represents a vital stride in re-establishing consistent communication and transportation links between China and North Korea, underscoring potential future collaboration between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)