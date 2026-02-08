Union Budget 2026-27 Paves Path for 'Viksit Bharat' 2047

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh, highlighted the Union Budget 2026-27 as a cornerstone for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' 2047. The budget is tailored to uplift marginalized sectors, enhance infrastructure, and boost tourism, thereby generating employment and empowering various demographics, including women, farmers, and the middle class.

Special attention is given to developing Uttar Pradesh's tourism potential alongside nationwide initiatives in spiritual, cultural, and eco-tourism. The budget aims to improve rural livelihood by offering better healthcare, educational facilities, and robust agricultural support systems, particularly for processing pulses and oilseeds.

Ashish Patel, UP's Technical Education and Consumer Affairs Minister, reaffirmed the budget's focus on productivity, employment, and economic betterment for the middle class. The strategic provisions aim to address unemployment, support farmers, and uplift the lives of the general populace, reinforcing the vision of a developed nation.

