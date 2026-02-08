Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident in Vindhyachal

A fatal accident occurred in Vindhyachal where two motorcycles collided, causing a rider to fall and be run over by a pickup vehicle. The deceased, Kishori, succumbed to the accident instantly while three others sustained minor injuries. The mishap took place near Bhatewara village on Sunday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Vindhyachal, a young man was killed after a motorcycle collision on Sunday morning. The accident happened between 10 and 11 am near Bhatewara village, with authorities confirming that two motorcycles, traveling in opposite directions, collided head-on.

According to Station House Officer Anjani Kumar Rai, one of the motorcycles was on the wrong side of the road. The collision resulted in one rider being thrown in front of an oncoming pickup truck. Tragically, the rider, identified as 28-year-old Kishori, was run over and killed instantly.

The driver's tragic death underscores the potential dangers of road misjudgments. While Kishori's body was sent for a postmortem examination, three other individuals involved only incurred minor injuries.

