Visionary Budget 2026-27: A Blueprint for India's Economic Rise

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has hailed the Budget 2026-27 as a 'vision document' to lead India towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This budget is framed around essential objectives for economic and social strengthening, focusing on India's global economic stature, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

Khattar emphasized that the exemption of customs duty on rare minerals would significantly boost Chhattisgarh's mining and industrial sectors. With significant funds allocated for railway and highway development, and enhanced air connectivity, the state is poised for substantial growth.

The budget's acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations is set to propel development across sectors. Khattar also highlighted current advancements in foreign trade agreements, illustrating India's growing global economic partnerships and influence.

