Visionary Budget 2026-27: A Blueprint for India's Economic Rise

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar describes the Budget 2026-27 as a 'vision document' guiding India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Key focuses include economic growth, infrastructure development, and inclusive support for society, alongside specific benefits to Chhattisgarh's mining and industrial sectors through customs duty exemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has hailed the Budget 2026-27 as a 'vision document' to lead India towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This budget is framed around essential objectives for economic and social strengthening, focusing on India's global economic stature, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

Khattar emphasized that the exemption of customs duty on rare minerals would significantly boost Chhattisgarh's mining and industrial sectors. With significant funds allocated for railway and highway development, and enhanced air connectivity, the state is poised for substantial growth.

The budget's acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations is set to propel development across sectors. Khattar also highlighted current advancements in foreign trade agreements, illustrating India's growing global economic partnerships and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

