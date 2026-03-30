Transforming Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Industrialist and DMK manifesto committee member Suresh Samantham emphasized the importance of combining large industrial investments with the growth of the MSME sector to ensure widespread economic benefits. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted the DMK's vision of harnessing big industry investments for the benefit of smaller enterprises.

Samantham revealed plans for Rs 18 lakh crore in industrial investments, in addition to Rs 5 lakh crore targeted at MSMEs. This strategy aims to enhance economic participation and boost the per capita income of Tamil Nadu's citizens, thereby fostering inclusive growth.

The manifesto also addresses the burgeoning AVGC-XR industry, underscoring the anticipated role of artificial intelligence. An AI Mission 2.0 is poised to revolutionize the sector, enhancing AI adoption across industries. Samantham detailed plans to attract multinational companies to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across Tamil Nadu, which could generate high-paying jobs in tech and creative sectors.

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu's vision includes establishing 100 deep-tech startup zones by 2030, building on the state's historical evolution from an automobile hub to a deep tech capital. Emerging startups in space and defense technology contribute to this growing ecosystem, Samantham noted.

He also introduced the 'Made in Tamil Nadu' initiative to boost local manufacturing and instill pride among the state's entrepreneurs. Drawing parallels to Japan's global reputation for manufacturing, Samantham expressed a desire for Tamil-made products to achieve similar recognition and emotional resonance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)