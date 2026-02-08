Left Menu

Italian PM Condemns Anti-Olympics Protests as 'Enemies of Italy'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni labeled anti-Olympics protesters as 'enemies of Italy' after violent demonstrations and sabotage attacks on the rail network. The International Olympic Committee also condemned the violence at the Winter Games, emphasizing the event's message of unity. Protesters had highlighted housing and environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:09 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly criticized anti-Olympics protesters, calling them 'enemies of Italy' after their violent demonstrations in Milan and sabotage of the national rail network. The International Olympic Committee echoed her condemnation, stating violence has no place at the Olympic Games.

The unrest coincided with the first day of the Winter Games that Milan is co-hosting with Cortina d'Ampezzo. While Meloni praised efforts to ensure the Games proceeded smoothly, she highlighted the negative impact of protests which were publicized globally.

Violence erupted when a group of about 100 protesters clashed with police during a larger demonstration over housing and environmental issues. Authorities reported sabotage of train infrastructure, causing significant travel disruptions, similar to incidents during the Paris Olympics' opening day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

