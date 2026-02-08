Railway Minister Calls for West Bengal's Cooperation on Infrastructure Projects

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called upon the West Bengal government to collaborate with the Centre for the timely completion of railway projects in the state. His appeal centers on the need for land acquisition and permissions, which he noted are pivotal for progressing numerous stalled initiatives.

Speaking after inaugurating two road overbridges virtually, Vaishnaw emphasized that financial resources for West Bengal's railway development are abundant. However, he stated that bureaucratic obstacles, such as those faced by the Kolkata Metro project, hinder infrastructure advancements and inconvenience the local population.

Vaishnaw reported that the central government has allocated significant funds to bolster the state's railway infrastructure and safety. Yet, he stressed that without the state administration's active cooperation, potential improvements from projects like the new Nandigram rail line remain unrealized.

(With inputs from agencies.)