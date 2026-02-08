Left Menu

Aviation Under Scrutiny: Redbird Academy's Flight Incidents Raise Alarms

Redbird Flight Training Academy is under a regulatory microscope following multiple aircraft accidents. Recent crash landings have prompted the DGCA to suspend operations. Investigations reveal fuel negligence and obstruction of evidence retrieval. Despite incidents, pilots emerged safe. Questions about academy practices are mounting as officials review safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Newdelhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:59 IST
Redbird Flight Training Academy's operational practices are under severe scrutiny following a series of aircraft accidents. The most recent incident involved a forced landing due to fuel inadequacies, prompting safety concerns.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already suspended the academy's operations after two crash landings occurred within a week in October 2023. Current probes by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) focus on potential negligence and obstruction of evidence access.

Despite regulatory challenges, the academy's aircraft accidents have left pilots unharmed. However, questions about aviation safety and compliance persist, warranting immediate attention from governing bodies.

