Ozar Airport Expansion: Boosting Nashik's Connectivity & Economic Growth

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the expansion of Ozar airport, enhancing Nashik's connectivity and regional development ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The project is expected to boost industrial activity, exports, and infrastructure, attracting significant investments and employment while preparing for a massive influx of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:42 IST
Ozar Airport Expansion: Boosting Nashik's Connectivity & Economic Growth
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the expansion of Ozar airport, a move set to transform Nashik's regional development and connectivity as the region gears up for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Air travel, he noted, is now an indispensable necessity, further accelerated by this development initiative.

Owing to expectations of an eight- to tenfold increase in devotees during the Kumbh Mela, the expansion foresees a substantial rise in passenger handling capacity and better industrial connectivity. Notably, Nashik stands to gain from increased cargo movement, crucial for its role as a leading horticultural hub, to access international markets.

Highlighting the central government's efforts, Fadnavis mentioned agreements with the EU and the US, which could spur export-driven growth. Furthermore, developments in the local defense sector and industrial investments promise employment generation, reflecting a significant uptick in economic activity in Nashik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

