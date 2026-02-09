Inauguration of Landmark JLR Factory in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurated the Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover factory in Panapakkam, marking a significant step in the 'Make in Tamil Nadu' initiative. The facility, which covers 470 acres, aims to manufacture luxury models for domestic and international markets, providing 5,000 jobs.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the state-of-the-art Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) manufacturing facility in Panapakkam on Monday, signaling a major boost for the 'Make in Tamil Nadu' initiative.
The new factory, sprawling over 470 acres, is poised to roll out JLR's luxury models, aiming to cater to both domestic and international markets, marking a significant expansion of local manufacturing efforts.
With the capacity to employ 5,000 individuals, this greenfield plant, a product of a Rs 9,000 crore investment, underscores Tata Motors' commitment to indigenous production under the 'Make in India, For the World' strategy, thus leveraging Tamil Nadu's industrial potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
