Inauguration of Landmark JLR Factory in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurated the Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover factory in Panapakkam, marking a significant step in the 'Make in Tamil Nadu' initiative. The facility, which covers 470 acres, aims to manufacture luxury models for domestic and international markets, providing 5,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the state-of-the-art Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) manufacturing facility in Panapakkam on Monday, signaling a major boost for the 'Make in Tamil Nadu' initiative.

The new factory, sprawling over 470 acres, is poised to roll out JLR's luxury models, aiming to cater to both domestic and international markets, marking a significant expansion of local manufacturing efforts.

With the capacity to employ 5,000 individuals, this greenfield plant, a product of a Rs 9,000 crore investment, underscores Tata Motors' commitment to indigenous production under the 'Make in India, For the World' strategy, thus leveraging Tamil Nadu's industrial potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

