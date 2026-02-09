Dehradun Embraces Urban Modernization with Smart Traffic Booths

Dehradun has embarked on a significant urban modernization journey, unveiling newly designed traffic police booths and umbrellas aimed at redefining the city's streetscape and traffic management framework. Spearheaded by Wallop Advertising Pvt. Ltd., this initiative marks a notable shift towards integrating smart, citizen-centric public utilities that seamlessly blend functionality with contemporary aesthetics.

The state-of-the-art traffic booths boast a modern, high-tech appearance, instantly refreshing the visual dynamics at some of Dehradun's busiest intersections. Constructed with materials like toughened glass, these structures are engineered to endure varying weather patterns, ensuring the safety and comfort of traffic personnel. Their transparent design enhances visibility, allowing for improved traffic monitoring and expeditious decision-making, effectively promoting smoother traffic flow and bolstering road safety.

Equipped with practical amenities such as fans and charging points for essential devices, these booths consider the comfort and operational continuity of traffic officials. Beyond functionality, the redesigned booths and umbrellas present a thoughtful public service, offering pedestrians and seniors a safe, sheltered resting area during adverse weather. This initiative, realized through a collaborative effort involving the Municipal Corporation Dehradun, the Traffic Police Department, and the Smart City project, exemplifies effective public-private cooperation. Under Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal's visionary guidance, Dehradun is championing smart infrastructure solutions, signaling its commitment to an efficient, future-ready urban environment.