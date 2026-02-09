India Shelter Finance Reports Robust Q3 Growth with 31% Surge in Assets

New Delhi, India - India Shelter Finance Corporation has announced robust financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2025. In a meeting of its Board of Directors, the company reported an impressive 31% year-over-year growth in gross managed assets, totaling Rs. 10,365 crore.

According to Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Rupinder Singh, the company's sustained performance is evident in its 33% year-over-year increase in profit after tax (PAT), amounting to Rs. 128 crore. The results also highlighted that India Shelter Finance Corporation added 35 branches throughout the year, now operating a total of 301 branches.

Key financial metrics demonstrated solid profitability for the quarter, with a return on equity (RoE) of 17.1% and return on assets (RoA) at 5.8%. The company reported maintaining liquidity of Rs. 1,818 crore, while the cost of funds decreased by 20 basis points to 8.3%.