Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Industrial Investment Boom: A New Era of Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir has attracted Rs 14,948 crore in private investments over four years, creating jobs for over 64,515 people. Multiple policies and incentives, including the NCSS, aid industrial growth. Infrastructure upgrades and reforms aim to build a business-friendly ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Industrial Investment Boom: A New Era of Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary announced significant economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting Rs 14,948 crore in private investments over the past four years. This influx has resulted in employment for 64,515 individuals in the industrial sector.

In the legislative assembly, Choudhary responded to a query from BJP MLA Sunil Bhardwaj, detailing the setup of 1,452 industrial units since 2022-23. He noted significant investments each year, supporting job creation.

The government has implemented numerous policies to encourage investment, offering incentives like subsidies and streamlined processes. Infrastructure improvements are ongoing to establish a robust, business-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Twirtles Unveils India's First Protein-Enriched Superpuffs

Twirtles Unveils India's First Protein-Enriched Superpuffs

 India
2
MUJ Celebrates 5th Convocation: Bridging Education Beyond Borders

MUJ Celebrates 5th Convocation: Bridging Education Beyond Borders

 India
3
Tragedy in Tarn Taran: Law Student's Fatal Act Shocks Community

Tragedy in Tarn Taran: Law Student's Fatal Act Shocks Community

 India
4
Alpine Alert: Avalanches Threaten Italy's Snowy Terrain Amidst Unstable Conditions

Alpine Alert: Avalanches Threaten Italy's Snowy Terrain Amidst Unstable Cond...

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026