Jammu and Kashmir's Industrial Investment Boom: A New Era of Economic Growth
Jammu and Kashmir has attracted Rs 14,948 crore in private investments over four years, creating jobs for over 64,515 people. Multiple policies and incentives, including the NCSS, aid industrial growth. Infrastructure upgrades and reforms aim to build a business-friendly ecosystem.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary announced significant economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting Rs 14,948 crore in private investments over the past four years. This influx has resulted in employment for 64,515 individuals in the industrial sector.
In the legislative assembly, Choudhary responded to a query from BJP MLA Sunil Bhardwaj, detailing the setup of 1,452 industrial units since 2022-23. He noted significant investments each year, supporting job creation.
The government has implemented numerous policies to encourage investment, offering incentives like subsidies and streamlined processes. Infrastructure improvements are ongoing to establish a robust, business-friendly environment.
