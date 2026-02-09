High-Profile Exit: Zetwerk's Electronics Leader Departs Ahead of IPO

Josh Foulger, the head of electronics at manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk, has resigned, according to insider sources.

This departure follows the recent exit of Zetwerk's chief marketing officer, Amrit Raj, just one month prior. Both exits occur as Zetwerk gears up for its initial public offering (IPO).

Foulger's move comes after nearly two years at Zetwerk, during which time he played a key role in shaping the electronics division. Zetwerk plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in expanding their manufacturing capabilities in 2024. The company is in discussions to prepare its IPO filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)