Denmark's economy is exhibiting resilience despite challenges from the Greenland dispute and the market decline of Novo Nordisk, a leading weight-loss drug company. According to Central Bank Governor Ulrik Nødgaard, these disruptions are unlikely to severely impact the nation's economic growth, which remains robust with a projected 2% increase.

Nødgaard abstained from detailing the central bank's strategy regarding Greenland or interactions with the U.S. Federal Reserve but emphasized Europe's necessity for strategic autonomy. He cited the importance of reducing dependencies, including examples like payment systems, indicating that adjustments are a long-term endeavor.

Regarding last month's dip in the tightly controlled Danish crown, which spurred market speculation, Nødgaard ascribed it to general market dynamics rather than Greenland tensions. He also touched on preparations for cyber threats to Danish banks, highlighting the need for an emergency offline data vault to maintain essential banking operations amidst potential cyberattacks.