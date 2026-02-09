Cupid Limited Chairman Increases Equity Stake, Strengthens Growth Prospects
Cupid Limited's Chairman, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, increased his stake in the company by acquiring 646,513 shares, marking a 0.24% rise in equity. This move underpins the chairman's confidence in Cupid's strategic direction and growth potential, further solidifying the promoter's significant influence and commitment to its future.
Pnn Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Cupid Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, has upped the ante on his investment in the firm with a fresh purchase of 646,513 shares, accounting for a 0.24% increase of the total shareholding.
Post-transaction, Mr. Halwasiya's stake now stands at 32.82%, while the promoter group's cumulative holding has reached 45.80%. This strategic action signals a strong endorsement of Cupid Limited's long-term strategies and potential for growth, highlighting the commitment to bolster the company's market position and value.
Established in 1993, Cupid Limited is renowned for its range of male and female condoms, expanding into the FMCG domain with perfumes, personal care products, and wellness solutions. The company recently acquired land in Maharashtra, paving the way for increased production and a robust future.
