Neilsoft and RSP Triumph at Singapore's Tech Hackathon

Neilsoft Limited and RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd have emerged victorious at the Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon in Singapore, a prestigious and highly competitive event featuring contenders from leading organizations in Singapore and Malaysia.

The award-winning use case centered around a new United World College (UWC) campus, scheduled for completion by 2030. RSP secured the project through a design competition, standing as the Lead Multi-disciplinary Consultant, while Neilsoft translated the vision into a practical, future-ready Digital Twin outcome. Mr. Raghuram NM, President of Neilsoft Solutions, highlighted the industry's shift towards proactive asset management using Digital Twin technologies.

Mr. Prashanth Chunduri, Neilsoft's Global Marketing Head, expressed that the success reflects a combination of technical execution and alignment with design intent and occupant well-being. He also announced plans for establishing a separate Digital Twin Practice by April 2026 to cater to substantial projects in India, putting the country at the forefront of BIM & Digital Twin advancements.