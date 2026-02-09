Left Menu

Neilsoft and RSP Triumph at Singapore's Tech Hackathon

Neilsoft Limited and RSP Architects clinched the top spot at the Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon. Their winning project, a visionary Digital Twin solution planned for a future UWC campus, impressed a jury of industry leaders. Neilsoft plans to expand its Digital Twin practices in India by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:36 IST
Neilsoft and RSP Triumph at Singapore's Tech Hackathon
RSP, Singapore and Digital Twin Solution Provider, Neilsoft Partnered to Win First Place at Autodesk Digital Twin & AI Hackathon in Singapore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Neilsoft Limited and RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd have emerged victorious at the Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon in Singapore, a prestigious and highly competitive event featuring contenders from leading organizations in Singapore and Malaysia.

The award-winning use case centered around a new United World College (UWC) campus, scheduled for completion by 2030. RSP secured the project through a design competition, standing as the Lead Multi-disciplinary Consultant, while Neilsoft translated the vision into a practical, future-ready Digital Twin outcome. Mr. Raghuram NM, President of Neilsoft Solutions, highlighted the industry's shift towards proactive asset management using Digital Twin technologies.

Mr. Prashanth Chunduri, Neilsoft's Global Marketing Head, expressed that the success reflects a combination of technical execution and alignment with design intent and occupant well-being. He also announced plans for establishing a separate Digital Twin Practice by April 2026 to cater to substantial projects in India, putting the country at the forefront of BIM & Digital Twin advancements.

TRENDING

1
LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investment

LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investme...

 India
2
Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

 India
3
Trump Voters Advocate Domestic Focus Amid Immigration Concerns

Trump Voters Advocate Domestic Focus Amid Immigration Concerns

 Global
4
Justice for Bhawna: Unraveling a Tragic Tale of Inequality

Justice for Bhawna: Unraveling a Tragic Tale of Inequality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026