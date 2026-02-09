Left Menu

SEML's Strategic Moves Boost Profit Amid Challenges

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SEML) reported a profit of Rs 190 crore for Q3 FY26 despite challenges. The company signed power purchase agreements to stabilize earnings and continued its clean-energy strategy. SEML's PAT rose 59% YoY for the first nine months of FY26, reflecting strong operational performance.

Updated: 09-02-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SEML) demonstrated resilience as it reported a profit of Rs 190 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26. Despite facing seasonal fluctuations and planned shutdowns, the company managed to stay on course, aided by interests in steel, ferro alloys, and power generation.

While SEML's profit dipped slightly from Rs 200 crore in the same period last year, the company's total income rose to Rs 1,360 crore, an increase from Rs 1,319 crore. This growth is underscored by strategic initiatives, including two new power purchase agreements aimed at enhancing earnings stability.

SEML Managing Director Pankaj Sarda highlighted the company's focus on a clean-energy strategy, particularly with its ongoing solar project. Over the first nine months of FY26, the firm's PAT surged 59% YoY to Rs 954 crore, backed by strong performance in its energy and metals sectors, with consolidated revenue hiking 32% YoY.

(With inputs from agencies.)

