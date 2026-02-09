Left Menu

Glamorous 42nd Annual Day at Children Welfare Centre

The Children Welfare Centre institutions celebrated their 42nd Annual Day with a star-studded event, featuring dazzling performances and recognizing academic and artistic achievements. Principal Ajay Kaul reiterated the school's commitment to fostering talent and shaping future leaders through holistic education, concluding with enthusiastic appreciation from attendees.

Updated: 09-02-2026 17:17 IST
Children Welfare Centre High School Celebrates Its Grand 42nd Annual Day Function Organised by the Principal Ajay Kaul with Bollywood Luminaries in Attendance. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening as Children Welfare Centre High School, Clara's College of Commerce, and Clara's College of Education celebrated their 42nd Annual Day. The event, organized by Principal Ajay Kaul, was a testament to the school's dedication to nurturing talent, culture, and academic excellence.

Celebrity presence was noteworthy, with renowned actors like Ritesh Deshmukh and Meezan Jafri adding glamour to the occasion. Students delivered captivating performances in music, dance, and theatre, highlighting the creative spirit fostered by the institution.

Ajay Kaul expressed his gratitude to all involved, emphasizing the institution's dedication to developing future leaders. The event concluded with a standing ovation, signifying the enduring legacy of the Children Welfare Centre institutions as pillars of discipline, creativity, and educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

