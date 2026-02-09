Left Menu

Ecolab India: Leading as a Top Employer for the Third Year

Ecolab has been recognized as a 2026 Top Employer in India for the third consecutive year. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to fostering a high-performance and inclusive workplace. Ecolab's strategic growth efforts in India are supported by its focus on innovation and people-centric practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ecolab, renowned for its leadership in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, has been named a 2026 Top Employer in India for the third consecutive time. This achievement underscores Ecolab's emphasis on creating a high-performance, inclusive workplace.

The Top Employers Institute awarded this certification after a stringent evaluation based on six core domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, and Diversity & Inclusion. Ecolab India's advanced capability ecosystem, combining core operations, Global Business Services, and the Ecolab Digital Center, supports its strategic growth initiatives.

Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director of Ecolab India, expressed pride in building a workplace that reflects India's talent, resilience, and ambition. As India emerges as a global growth powerhouse, Ecolab remains committed to fostering a welcoming and progressive work environment.

