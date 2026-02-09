Ecolab India: Leading as a Top Employer for the Third Year
Ecolab has been recognized as a 2026 Top Employer in India for the third consecutive year. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to fostering a high-performance and inclusive workplace. Ecolab's strategic growth efforts in India are supported by its focus on innovation and people-centric practices.
- Country:
- India
Ecolab, renowned for its leadership in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, has been named a 2026 Top Employer in India for the third consecutive time. This achievement underscores Ecolab's emphasis on creating a high-performance, inclusive workplace.
The Top Employers Institute awarded this certification after a stringent evaluation based on six core domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, and Diversity & Inclusion. Ecolab India's advanced capability ecosystem, combining core operations, Global Business Services, and the Ecolab Digital Center, supports its strategic growth initiatives.
Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director of Ecolab India, expressed pride in building a workplace that reflects India's talent, resilience, and ambition. As India emerges as a global growth powerhouse, Ecolab remains committed to fostering a welcoming and progressive work environment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ecolab
- India
- Top Employer
- workplace
- certification
- leadership
- inclusive
- innovation
- growth
- recognition
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer's Leadership: A Political Storm Unfolds
Jitin Prasada Launches SATYA Portal to Digitise STQC Certification Services
Prachi Garg's 'Wisdom from Dashavtar' Reinvents Traditional Stories for Modern Leadership
Takaichi's Bold Moves: Japan's Rightward Shift Under New Leadership
Political Turbulence: Starmer's Leadership Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Gilt Yields