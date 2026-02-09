Ecolab India: Leading as a Top Employer for the Third Year

Ecolab, renowned for its leadership in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, has been named a 2026 Top Employer in India for the third consecutive time. This achievement underscores Ecolab's emphasis on creating a high-performance, inclusive workplace.

The Top Employers Institute awarded this certification after a stringent evaluation based on six core domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, and Diversity & Inclusion. Ecolab India's advanced capability ecosystem, combining core operations, Global Business Services, and the Ecolab Digital Center, supports its strategic growth initiatives.

Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director of Ecolab India, expressed pride in building a workplace that reflects India's talent, resilience, and ambition. As India emerges as a global growth powerhouse, Ecolab remains committed to fostering a welcoming and progressive work environment.