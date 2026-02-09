Karnataka Contractors Mobilize for Major Strike Over Unpaid Dues

In a bold move, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) announced a state-wide strike planned for March 31, citing a critical need for the immediate release of outstanding payments. Contractors across the region have vowed to suspend current projects if the government fails to meet their demands.

With mounting dues amounting to approximately Rs 37,000 crore over several years, the association claims repeated efforts to engage with the government have been fruitless. The KSCA is rallying its members to participate in large numbers to convey the gravity of the situation.

The stalled payments, which have lingered over a four-year span including the 2022-23 fiscal year, have left contractors in a financial quagmire, pushing the association to take decisive action. The strike marks a significant escalation in their efforts to compel government response.