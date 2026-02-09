FTSE 100 Rides High Amid Political Turmoil and Market Surges

The FTSE 100 index saw an uptick on Monday as mining stocks rallied, overshadowing a decline in NatWest shares after its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners. The index rose by 0.16%, nearing last week's peak figures, with the FTSE 250 midcap index climbing 0.57% as well.

Wall Street recalibrated positively following last week's concerns about artificial intelligence hampering software and data service business models. Precious metals miners listed in London surged by 5.3% as gold prices soared, with copper prices also climbing, boosting industrial metal miners by 3.8%.

In political news, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned after a controversial advisory decision. The political pressure mounts on Starmer, exacerbated after public unapproval due to recent policy reversals. Economic experts forecast a leadership change could impact currency value and bond yields, amid a recent narrow Bank of England vote on interest rates.