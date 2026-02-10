Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal and Sectoral Transformation Unveiled

Uttar Pradesh's budget has more than doubled since 2016-17, highlighting balanced fiscal management, increased health allocations, and growth in agriculture. Institutional births have risen, and food processing is thriving as the state becomes a culinary hub. Tourism and education sectors also show significant growth.

Uttar Pradesh's budget has seen a significant leap, more than doubling from Rs 3.47 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 8.33 lakh crore by 2025-26, as per the recent Economic Survey presented in the assembly. Capital expenditures have also surged, showcasing the state's fiscal robustness.

The survey highlighted that health allocations have reached a record Rs 46,728.48 crore, reducing citizens' health expenditure and bolstering medical infrastructure. Remarkable advances were noted in institutional deliveries, and free vaccinations for children and pregnant women continue to combat life-threatening diseases.

Tourism thrived with a 2.4-fold increase in arrivals, while agriculture contributed significantly to the state economy. Foodgrain production surged, and Uttar Pradesh emerged as a food processing hub. Additionally, educational and crime reduction initiatives reflected progressive governance policies.

