Left Menu

India Unveils Strategic Budget 2026-27 to Bolster Manufacturing and Investment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 highlights policy stability and manufacturing growth to foster long-term investments. Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Sitharaman emphasized reforms in semiconductors, electronic manufacturing, and MSMEs, aiming to enhance industrial competitiveness and deepen India-US economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:20 IST
India Unveils Strategic Budget 2026-27 to Bolster Manufacturing and Investment
FM Sitharaman at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (Photo- X/@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the Union Budget 2026-27's priorities, highlighting policy stability and manufacturing as pivotal for long-term investments. Her address to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum underscored these aims.

As per the Ministry of Finance's social media updates, discussions emphasized reinforcing India-US economic partnerships while sharing budgetary goals. The focus remains on cultivating a predictable policy framework, encouraging businesses to plan sustained investments amidst ongoing global volatility.

Sitharaman detailed the budget's core aspects, stressing the government's dedication to maintaining policy continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. She spotlighted reforms in several sectors, including semiconductors and electronic manufacturing, alongside MSME support, aiming to strengthen India's manufacturing prowess.

Emphasizing medium enterprises, Sitharaman aspired for manufacturing champions driving growth and innovation. The measures resonate with India's aspiration to boost its industrial landscape, reinforcing strategic sector competitiveness.

Forum participants praised the government's fiscal discipline amid global uncertainty. They observed that policy transparency would bolster investor trust and deepen India-US economic relations.

TRENDING

1
Australia vs Ireland: Clash of T20 Titans

Australia vs Ireland: Clash of T20 Titans

 Sri Lanka
2
Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct

Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct

 India
3
Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution Anniversary

Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution A...

 Iran
4
High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026