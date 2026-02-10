India Unveils Strategic Budget 2026-27 to Bolster Manufacturing and Investment

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the Union Budget 2026-27's priorities, highlighting policy stability and manufacturing as pivotal for long-term investments. Her address to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum underscored these aims.

As per the Ministry of Finance's social media updates, discussions emphasized reinforcing India-US economic partnerships while sharing budgetary goals. The focus remains on cultivating a predictable policy framework, encouraging businesses to plan sustained investments amidst ongoing global volatility.

Sitharaman detailed the budget's core aspects, stressing the government's dedication to maintaining policy continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. She spotlighted reforms in several sectors, including semiconductors and electronic manufacturing, alongside MSME support, aiming to strengthen India's manufacturing prowess.

Emphasizing medium enterprises, Sitharaman aspired for manufacturing champions driving growth and innovation. The measures resonate with India's aspiration to boost its industrial landscape, reinforcing strategic sector competitiveness.

Forum participants praised the government's fiscal discipline amid global uncertainty. They observed that policy transparency would bolster investor trust and deepen India-US economic relations.