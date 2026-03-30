Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Boosts MSMEs with Rs 170 Crore Support

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transacted over Rs 169.57 crore to MSMEs in Bhopal, enhancing growth. Additional support provided to startups and entrepreneurial land allocations, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's commitment to economic development and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh Boosts MSMEs with Rs 170 Crore Support
MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers incentive assistance to MSME units (Photo / X @DrMohanYadav51) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster economic development, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the transfer of incentive assistance totaling over Rs 169.57 crore to more than 257 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during an event in Bhopal. The program, titled 'Empowered MSMEs - Developed Madhya Pradesh,' also saw the disbursement of the first installment of grant assistance exceeding Rs 28 lakh for startups. Industrial land allocation letters were handed over to three entrepreneurs from Betul and Agar-Malwa, alongside benefits under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, the official release mentioned.

During his speech, CM Yadav highlighted the state's positioning among the top three in India for economic stability and sound financial management. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing comprehensive support to entrepreneurs, encouraging investment with industry-friendly policies. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state makes substantial contributions to the national economy across various sectors, with MSMEs serving as critical components for self-reliance.

The Chief Minister further emphasized on simplifying access to capital, land, and administrative processes to facilitate easier growth paths for entrepreneurs. The significant financial transfers underscore the state's commitment to transparency and ease of business processes. Amidst the national fiscal year-end, Madhya Pradesh is ensuring continuous support for MSMEs, marking a new financial year with a focus on growth and commitments.

TRENDING

1
Shiksha Kranti: Punjab's Education Evolution

Shiksha Kranti: Punjab's Education Evolution

 India
2
Supreme Court Showdown: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates

Supreme Court Showdown: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Acquisition of Jaiprakash...

 India
3
Rupee Rollercoaster: Navigating the FY26 Currency Crisis

Rupee Rollercoaster: Navigating the FY26 Currency Crisis

 India
4
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Refutes Allegations of Disrespect Towards Biju Patnaik

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Refutes Allegations of Disrespect Towards Biju Patnai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026