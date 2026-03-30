Madhya Pradesh Boosts MSMEs with Rs 170 Crore Support

In a significant move to bolster economic development, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the transfer of incentive assistance totaling over Rs 169.57 crore to more than 257 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during an event in Bhopal. The program, titled 'Empowered MSMEs - Developed Madhya Pradesh,' also saw the disbursement of the first installment of grant assistance exceeding Rs 28 lakh for startups. Industrial land allocation letters were handed over to three entrepreneurs from Betul and Agar-Malwa, alongside benefits under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, the official release mentioned.

During his speech, CM Yadav highlighted the state's positioning among the top three in India for economic stability and sound financial management. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing comprehensive support to entrepreneurs, encouraging investment with industry-friendly policies. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state makes substantial contributions to the national economy across various sectors, with MSMEs serving as critical components for self-reliance.

The Chief Minister further emphasized on simplifying access to capital, land, and administrative processes to facilitate easier growth paths for entrepreneurs. The significant financial transfers underscore the state's commitment to transparency and ease of business processes. Amidst the national fiscal year-end, Madhya Pradesh is ensuring continuous support for MSMEs, marking a new financial year with a focus on growth and commitments.