Tamil Nadu: The Rising Electronics Export Powerhouse of India

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a frontrunner in India's electronics export sector, reaching a commendable export value of USD 14.65 billion in 2025, as confirmed by TRB Rajaa, the Tamil Nadu State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce. This marks a significant surge from the USD 1.65 billion reported in 2021.

Minister Rajaa emphasized the state government's prioritization of job creation over investment figures. Under Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu successfully aligns central government schemes like the Production-Linked Incentive to generate substantial employment, securing 69% of jobs from the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme.

The state's pursuit of industry advancement sees it becoming a manufacturing hub for intricate components such as PCBs and transistors, with an eye on creating a comprehensive supply chain for the Global South. With 150,000 engineering graduates annually, Tamil Nadu's appeal to global employers is rising, while it also seeks international training collaborations.

