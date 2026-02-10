Left Menu

Historic Victory Fuels Global Market Surge

Global markets reacted positively to Japan's first female prime minister's historic election win, with the Nikkei 225 reaching record highs. Sanae Takaichi's victory is expected to usher in economic reforms. In Europe, shares showed modest changes, while US markets anticipate key economic reports this week.

Updated: 10-02-2026 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Global shares received a boost on Tuesday as Japan's benchmark soared to record highs following the historic election victory of Sanae Takaichi, the nation's first female prime minister. Her party's win promises economic reforms, bolstering confidence in the market.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 eked out a 0.2 percent gain, reaching 8,342.16 in early trading, while Germany's DAX dipped by nearly 0.2 percent to 24,977.44. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 experienced a 0.5 percent decline, closing at 10,339.55.

On the other side of the globe, Asia saw mixed results with Japan's Nikkei 225 climbing 2.3 percent to a record 57,650.54. The US markets remained cautiously optimistic, anticipating significant economic indicators later in the week that could influence Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

