SA Unveils Sweeping Economic Reforms and R1 Trillion Infrastructure Drive

South Africa has announced a bold package of structural reforms and a R1 trillion public infrastructure investment programme, positioning the country for a new phase of economic expansion, energy security, and investor confidence.

Speaking at the sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC 2026) in Sandton, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined a comprehensive reform agenda targeting critical sectors including electricity, transport and logistics, water systems, and visa regulations—all aimed at unlocking growth and reducing barriers to investment.

With more than 1,000 delegates from over 50 countries in attendance, the announcement signals South Africa’s intent to become one of the most competitive investment destinations in emerging markets.

Energy Reforms Deliver Stability and Unlock Massive Green Investment Pipeline

At the centre of the reform programme is a transformed energy sector, long seen as a bottleneck to economic growth.

The government has:

Restructured Eskom and established a National Transmission Company as an independent grid operator

Introduced a transparent, rules-based system for grid access , enabling private sector participation

Implemented the Energy Action Plan, which has effectively ended load shedding, restoring reliability to the power supply

These reforms have unlocked an unprecedented pipeline of renewable energy investments:

220 GW of renewable energy projects currently in development

36 GW already in the grid connection process

R29 billion in confirmed renewable energy investment announced at SAIC 2026

The government is also opening the transmission network to private investors through Independent Transmission Projects, marking a significant shift toward a more competitive and decentralised energy market.

Ramaphosa emphasised that decarbonisation will drive new industries, including green hydrogen, battery storage, and electric vehicle manufacturing, positioning South Africa as a leader in Africa’s green transition.

Logistics Overhaul: Ending Monopolies and Opening Rail and Ports

In the transport sector, South Africa is dismantling inefficiencies and introducing competition through landmark policy reforms:

Implementation of the National Rail Policy (2022) and Freight Logistics Roadmap (2023)

A 25-year concession for Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 , attracting R11 billion in private investment

Allocation of 41 freight rail slots to private operators, with the first operations expected by April 2027

These measures are designed to reduce logistics costs, improve efficiency, and boost export competitiveness, particularly for industries such as mining, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Water Sector Transformation and R50 Billion Investment Pipeline

Recognising water security as a critical economic enabler, the government is undertaking sweeping reforms:

Establishing professionally managed water utilities across all eight metropolitan areas

Introducing a strong regulatory framework to improve accountability and performance

Launching a massive infrastructure build programme, including dams, desalination, and wastewater treatment

More than R50 billion in water-related projects are already in development, supported by a newly created Water Partnerships Office to facilitate private sector participation.

A flagship initiative, the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2, is scheduled for completion between 2028 and 2030, significantly enhancing long-term water supply.

R1 Trillion Infrastructure Push: Largest in South Africa’s History

The government has committed to R1 trillion in public infrastructure spending over the medium term, marking the largest investment cycle in the country’s history.

Breakdown of the allocation:

R577.4 billion by state-owned enterprises and public entities

R217.8 billion by provincial governments

R205.7 billion by municipalities

Transport and logistics will account for the largest share, reflecting their central role in economic productivity.

“Infrastructure is the flywheel that propels growth,” Ramaphosa said, highlighting its impact on job creation, trade expansion, and cost reduction for businesses.

Innovative Financing to Crowd in Private Investment

To accelerate project delivery and reduce risk, the government is deploying new financing mechanisms:

The Infrastructure Fund , which has already approved R38 billion in blended finance projects

Updated Public-Private Partnership (PPP) regulations to attract private capital

A Credit Guarantee Vehicle designed to de-risk large-scale infrastructure investments

These tools aim to bridge funding gaps and fast-track critical projects across sectors such as energy, transport, healthcare, and housing.

Visa Reforms to Attract Skills and Boost Tourism

Recognising the importance of human capital, the government is reforming its visa regime to:

Streamline processes for skilled workers and investors

Facilitate easier movement for multinational companies

Support the growth of the tourism sector

“Investors don’t just deploy capital—they need to establish a physical presence without bureaucratic delays,” Ramaphosa noted.

Inclusive Growth and Transformation at the Core

Beyond infrastructure and investment, the reform agenda places strong emphasis on inclusive economic transformation.

The government is reviewing and strengthening its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) framework to ensure it:

Promotes equitable participation in the economy

Supports sustainable growth

Attracts global investors

A key mechanism, the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), allows multinational companies to contribute to socio-economic development, skills training, and enterprise support without transferring equity.

Since its launch, the programme has attracted leading global firms investing in youth, women, and black-owned enterprises, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to inclusive growth.

A Strategic Pivot Toward Long-Term Growth

The reforms collectively signal a strategic pivot toward a more competitive, investment-friendly, and resilient economy.

By addressing structural constraints and mobilising large-scale infrastructure investment, South Africa is aiming to:

Lower the cost of doing business

Enhance productivity and trade

Create jobs at scale

Position itself as a gateway to African markets

“Our structural reform agenda has laid the foundations—now we are harnessing its momentum,” Ramaphosa said.

Outlook: Reform Momentum Meets Investment Opportunity

As global investors seek stable and reform-oriented markets, South Africa’s comprehensive policy overhaul and infrastructure drive could significantly enhance its attractiveness.

The success of this strategy, however, will depend on execution, policy consistency, and sustained private sector participation.

With a clear roadmap and significant capital commitments, South Africa is signalling that it is not only open for business—but actively reshaping its economic future.