India's Aviation Sector Soars with Robust ECB Funding in 2025

In December 2025, India's External Commercial Borrowings reached USD 44.36 billion, driven by significant investments in capital goods and fleet expansion within the aviation sector. Notably, Air India and IndiGo leveraged these funds for aircraft acquisitions, reflecting sustained growth in passenger demand and international traffic.

Updated: 10-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:37 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's aviation sector witnessed a remarkable surge in External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in December 2025, amounting to USD 44.36 billion, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This reflects a strategic push by Indian companies to secure overseas funding for expansion and capacity building.

The manufacturing, financial services, infrastructure, and transportation sectors significantly contributed to these borrowings, underscoring ongoing investment activities. ECBs, loans obtained from foreign lenders, are crucial for capital expenditure and modernization initiatives permitted under RBI's routes.

Air India Limited emerged as a key player, borrowing USD 2.75 billion for aircraft acquisition as part of its modernization efforts. Similarly, IndiGo raised USD 463.7 million for fleet expansion. These moves highlight the aviation sector's role as a major driver of India's foreign currency borrowings.

