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A New Chapter for IndiGo: Walsh Takes Over as CEO

IndiGo's Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, announced the appointment of William Walsh as the new CEO, succeeding Pieter Elbers. Bhatia described himself as a 'guest for a short time,' reflecting his temporary role managing the airline until Walsh assumes leadership by August 3, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:04 IST
A New Chapter for IndiGo: Walsh Takes Over as CEO
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IndiGo, India's premier airline, is poised for a leadership transition with the appointment of industry veteran William Walsh as CEO. This move follows the unexpected resignation of Pieter Elbers, announced just three weeks ago, leaving the role open for a brief period.

Rahul Bhatia, Co-Founder and Managing Director of IndiGo, conveyed his confidence in Walsh through an internal memo, emphasizing the wisdom and experience he brings to the table. 'I expect to hand over the baton to him on or before August 3, 2026,' Bhatia remarked.

Bhatia, reflecting on his short tenure at the helm, signed off with 'Kuchh Hee Dinon Kaa Mehmaan,' illustrating his temporary stewardship until the new leadership takes effect. His commitment to maintaining IndiGo's operational excellence remains steadfast until Walsh assumes the position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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